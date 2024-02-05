iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.43

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.43 and last traded at $32.40, with a volume of 477462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEFA. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,517,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,034,000 after acquiring an additional 481,932 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 5,593,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,135,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,264,000 after buying an additional 803,201 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,224,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,872,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 881,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,792,000 after purchasing an additional 332,897 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.