iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 182,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 219,983 shares.The stock last traded at $26.09 and had previously closed at $26.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF

The stock has a market cap of $635.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FM. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 78,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $957,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

