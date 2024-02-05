iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.89

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.89 and last traded at $89.71, with a volume of 18504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.17.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.73.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Healthcare ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at $264,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.