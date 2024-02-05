iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 114,189 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 215% from the previous session’s volume of 36,302 shares.The stock last traded at $31.06 and had previously closed at $31.35.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $599.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 219.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 83,917 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,094,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 45,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,055 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

