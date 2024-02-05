iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) Shares Bought by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners raised its holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the period. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Milestone Advisory Partners owned 2.46% of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000.

JPXN stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,109. The firm has a market cap of $104.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.66. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $58.69 and a 1-year high of $70.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.95.

About iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

