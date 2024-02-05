iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBB opened at $92.32 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2968 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

