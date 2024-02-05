iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,316,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,107 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $116,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $811,000. Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,425,000 after acquiring an additional 655,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,955,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,884,000 after acquiring an additional 860,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.09. The stock had a trading volume of 685,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,122. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.85.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.2968 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.