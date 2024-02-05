iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,020 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $12,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.15. 980,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,778. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average is $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

