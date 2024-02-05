iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.88

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 149621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $546.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

