iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.37

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.37 and last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 155332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PICK. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,440,000 after purchasing an additional 146,614 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,646,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,086,000 after buying an additional 153,390 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 385,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after buying an additional 62,611 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 121,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,462,000.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
