iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.40

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.40 and last traded at $50.11, with a volume of 3834864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.38.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI India ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,887,000 after purchasing an additional 579,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

