iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.17

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.17 and last traded at $79.91, with a volume of 2852788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.35.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USMV. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.