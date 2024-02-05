iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,803 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $109,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 194.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 181,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $107.52. 5,122,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,732,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

