iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $102,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $613,391,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,958 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,744,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,436 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $321.41. 839,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,038. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $322.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

