iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Integris Wealth Management LLC

Integris Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,511. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.87. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $167.52. The stock has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

