iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Raised by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $192.37 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $205.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.02.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

