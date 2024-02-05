iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Bought by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF makes up 2.0% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Milestone Advisory Partners owned about 0.42% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 55,580.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of IYM traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.44. 7,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,657. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.78. The firm has a market cap of $776.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $140.51.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

