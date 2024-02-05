iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Sets New 1-Year High at $102.89

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.89 and last traded at $100.75, with a volume of 2087234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.10.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

