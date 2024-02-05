iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $115.46

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $115.46 and last traded at $115.78, with a volume of 97832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.73.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

