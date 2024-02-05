iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Hits New 52-Week High at $264.87

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $264.87 and last traded at $263.41, with a volume of 102250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.88.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.
Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF are scheduled to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
