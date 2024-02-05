iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Hits New 52-Week High at $264.87

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $264.87 and last traded at $263.41, with a volume of 102250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.88.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF are scheduled to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYT. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.