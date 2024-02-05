Itaú Unibanco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 10,043 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 384% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,077 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 18.6% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 82,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITUB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.55. 3,553,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,097,913. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Get Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.