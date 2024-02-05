J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.07.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $132.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2,211.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.24. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

