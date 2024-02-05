Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 257 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the second quarter worth approximately $191,956,000. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,745,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth approximately $34,825,000. Finally, Cercano Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 42.1% during the second quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 3,614,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on XPO from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on XPO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

XPO Stock Up 0.2 %

XPO opened at $95.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average of $78.46. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 307.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.10. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.