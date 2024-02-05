Janney Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $3,100,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,983 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $8,757,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $11,000,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

USFD opened at $46.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Insider Activity

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

