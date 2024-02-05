Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 533 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

PowerSchool Price Performance

PWSC opened at $24.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $182.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. Analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Fred Studer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $247,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 187,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,215.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PowerSchool news, CMO Fred Studer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $247,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 187,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,215.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 14,235 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $336,088.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 533,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,181.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,725. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

