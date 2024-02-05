Janney Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONON. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in ON by 91.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ON in the second quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ON by 75.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ON by 816.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in ON by 151.6% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

ONON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $27.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.31 million. ON had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

