Janney Capital Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $41.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

