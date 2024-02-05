Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases 99 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,012 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 463.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in Salesforce by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 952,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $201,120,000 after acquiring an additional 707,000 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $285.18 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $159.65 and a one year high of $289.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.37 and a 200 day moving average of $230.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $276.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total transaction of $3,168,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,966,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,303,244.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,383,178 shares of company stock worth $362,709,825. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

