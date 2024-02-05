Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $138.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

