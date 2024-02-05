Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,485,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,348,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 24,743.9% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 987,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,780,000 after buying an additional 983,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Barclays lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.25. The stock had a trading volume of 169,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,543. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.86 and its 200-day moving average is $239.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

