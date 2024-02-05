Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Booking by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Booking by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,574.85.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG traded down $14.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,547.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,208. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,331.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3,669.66. The stock has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,433.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3,177.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

