Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 13,069 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,021,465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $80,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,339,879,000 after buying an additional 175,765 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,774,598,000 after buying an additional 1,475,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,392,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,597,954,000 after buying an additional 508,205 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $1,062,316,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.39. 1,135,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,875,085. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

