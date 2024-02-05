Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 9,584 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,992 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $103,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $9.76 on Monday, reaching $178.15. 65,970,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,518,156. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.86.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

