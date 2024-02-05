Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,530,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,289 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $154,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.08. 4,799,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,041,151. The firm has a market cap of $115.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

