Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) PT Raised to $28.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CLSA raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 1.1 %

JHG traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 680,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $31.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,773,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,803,000 after buying an additional 34,791 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 13,974,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,821,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 574.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 348,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 296,863 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 40.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

