JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading Up 3.1%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.46 and last traded at $22.46. 7,964,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 15,710,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JD.com by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,995 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,500 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in JD.com by 8.5% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,147,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,564,000 after buying an additional 323,622 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in JD.com by 110.2% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,649,000 after buying an additional 1,853,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,912,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,131,000 after buying an additional 613,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

