JMP Securities Boosts Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $81.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $69.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PCOR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PCOR

Procore Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

Shares of Procore Technologies stock traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $71.62. 489,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,982. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.61 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $281,373.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,198,800.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,650 shares of company stock valued at $19,194,966 over the last ninety days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,404 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 302.5% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,166 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,378,000 after acquiring an additional 980,125 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.