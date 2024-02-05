JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 67.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.86. 56,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,851. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in Aviat Networks by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 9,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.