Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Navitas Semiconductor were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Navitas Semiconductor stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,962. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.63. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 180.86%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,676.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 316,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,676.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dipender Saluja sold 43,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $357,381.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,249,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,305,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,210 shares of company stock worth $1,300,745 in the last three months. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

