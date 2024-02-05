Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 28,673 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,673 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 0.2% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,454,000 after buying an additional 11,698,737 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,568,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,101,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,925,000 after buying an additional 2,271,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,797 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.78. 1,451,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,646,457. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $31.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

