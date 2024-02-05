Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Down 1.6 %

ADBE traded down $9.85 on Monday, hitting $624.91. The company had a trading volume of 577,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

