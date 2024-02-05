Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $16.67 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,366 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,975,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 332,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,514,000 after purchasing an additional 172,539 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 56,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.92 on Monday, hitting $94.15. 20,512,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,022,270. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $109.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

