Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $318,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.6 %

DAL traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,465,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,696,687. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.09.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

