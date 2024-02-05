Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after buying an additional 105,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,909,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,019,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,352,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

