Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 879 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 192,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,940,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 67,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,135. The company has a market capitalization of $343.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $246.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.