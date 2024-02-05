Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of IVE stock traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $174.01. 134,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.56 and a one year high of $176.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.40.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
