Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVE stock traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $174.01. 134,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.56 and a one year high of $176.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.40.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.