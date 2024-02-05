JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $225.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $172.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total value of $961,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $123,733,000. King Wealth boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

