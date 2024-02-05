JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $55.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ IONS opened at $49.75 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 8,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,810 shares of company stock worth $12,108,463 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after acquiring an additional 605,747 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,088,000 after purchasing an additional 521,564 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,846,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,772,000 after purchasing an additional 285,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,575,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.