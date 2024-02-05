JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target to $11.50

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYCB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.07.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $6.04 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 43,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 216,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

