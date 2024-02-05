JRM Investment Counsel LLC Has $8.24 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,451 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for 3.8% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Blackstone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,003,788,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Blackstone by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,151,000 after buying an additional 790,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,875,000 after acquiring an additional 71,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

BX traded down $2.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.50. 1,928,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,464. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.78. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

